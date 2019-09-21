DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Shares Acquired by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of DTF Tax Free Income worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTF Tax Free Income during the second quarter valued at $326,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in DTF Tax Free Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in DTF Tax Free Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in DTF Tax Free Income by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DTF Tax Free Income alerts:

DTF Tax Free Income stock remained flat at $$14.08 during midday trading on Friday. 6,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,014. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.75. DTF Tax Free Income Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $14.18.

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF).

Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax Free Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax Free Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.