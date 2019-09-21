Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,662 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Dover worth $12,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dover by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,190,000 after buying an additional 122,881 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dover by 141.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth $213,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Dover by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 15,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $1,510,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brad M. Cerepak sold 9,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total value of $901,843.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,383 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,834 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dover to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Dover from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Dover from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.21.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $98.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,643. Dover Corp has a 12 month low of $65.83 and a 12 month high of $103.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.44%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

