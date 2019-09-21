Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,322,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.96% of Discover Financial Services worth $1,964,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 104,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 28.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,745,000 after purchasing an additional 71,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $1,835,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,091,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Mcgrogan sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $174,910.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,663 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,291. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,208. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.64. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $54.36 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DFS. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities raised Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nomura upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.53.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

