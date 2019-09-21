Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Gap Up to $28.67

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.99, but opened at $28.67. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $28.92, with a volume of 2,724,194 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMF. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 111.8% during the second quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 402,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after buying an additional 212,407 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 68.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 30,805 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $772,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 3.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $6,070,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

