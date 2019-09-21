Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sidoti

Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DBD. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $17.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diebold Nixdorf currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $945.51 million, a PE ratio of -11.96, a PEG ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.98. Diebold Nixdorf has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $14.66.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 11.32% and a negative return on equity of 53.21%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Anton acquired 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $84,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 43.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,141,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,680,000 after purchasing an additional 647,099 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 34.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,476,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 630,472 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter valued at about $5,255,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter valued at about $5,014,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter valued at about $3,885,000. 89.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.