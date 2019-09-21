DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,480,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 391,944 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $86,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XRAY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,969,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,515,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,546 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2,650.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 952,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,601,000 after acquiring an additional 918,100 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,307.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 886,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,713,000 after purchasing an additional 823,052 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 745.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 841,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,475,000 after purchasing an additional 742,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at $42,069,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $51.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,805,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,707. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average of $53.13. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.41%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, July 26th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

