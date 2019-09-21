DeepOnion (ONION) Trading Up 9.7% Over Last Week

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and $1,859.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001978 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, RightBTC, Stocks.Exchange and BiteBTC. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006315 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003658 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000907 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00053467 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000062 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Kucoin, BiteBTC, RightBTC, Crex24 and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

