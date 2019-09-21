Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) Receives $7.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DSKE shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Get Daseke alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DSKE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 474,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,967. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.97. The company has a market cap of $192.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.38. Daseke has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $450.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.30 million. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Daseke will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Daseke news, Director Mark Sinclair bought 15,000 shares of Daseke stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $33,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher R. Easter bought 20,000 shares of Daseke stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $43,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,070 over the last three months. 29.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSKE. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Daseke by 327.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 57,442 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Daseke by 447.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Daseke by 7,265.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 41,923 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Daseke by 278.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke in the first quarter worth $75,000. 31.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

Further Reading: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.