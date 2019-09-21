Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Cut to $139.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target reduced by SunTrust Banks from $141.00 to $139.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a hold rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.07.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI stock opened at $119.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.72 and a 200-day moving average of $119.69. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $95.83 and a 12-month high of $128.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.34.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 60.48%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CFO Ricardo Cardenas sold 14,128 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total value of $1,764,163.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,899.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David C. George sold 69,779 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.25, for a total transaction of $8,600,261.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,476,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,907 shares of company stock worth $11,975,585. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 14,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.