Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 on November 1st

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th.

Darden Restaurants has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Darden Restaurants has a dividend payout ratio of 62.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Darden Restaurants to earn $6.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.5%.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $119.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $95.83 and a 1 year high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.07.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CFO Ricardo Cardenas sold 14,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total value of $1,764,163.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,899.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David C. George sold 69,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.25, for a total transaction of $8,600,261.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,476,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,907 shares of company stock worth $11,975,585. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

