D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $116.48 Million Stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,407,793 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043,745 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 4.41% of Yelp worth $116,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Yelp by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,890,223 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $375,714,000 after buying an additional 41,724 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yelp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,075,596 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $105,124,000 after buying an additional 68,669 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Yelp by 7.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,289,877 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $79,000,000 after buying an additional 153,257 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Yelp by 5.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,223,080 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $42,196,000 after buying an additional 61,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Yelp by 24.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,061,622 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,626,000 after buying an additional 210,061 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE YELP traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $35.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,189. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 67.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.58. Yelp Inc has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $52.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $246.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.63 million. Yelp had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Aegis raised shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.54.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

