D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 912,205 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,802,004 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 912,205 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.48% of TJX Companies worth $306,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 202.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 587 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cowen set a $62.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nomura increased their price target on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.28.

TJX traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.81. 8,725,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,638,112. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.53. The firm has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $57.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 7.66%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.