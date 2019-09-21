D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,094,227 Shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 73.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,583,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094,227 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 1.28% of H & R Block worth $75,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in H & R Block by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in H & R Block by 8,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in H & R Block during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in H & R Block during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in H & R Block by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRB. ValuEngine downgraded H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TheStreet downgraded H & R Block from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of H & R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of HRB traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,471,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,322. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. H & R Block Inc has a 52 week low of $22.96 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average of $26.50. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.27.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.03. H & R Block had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 305.29%. The business had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that H & R Block Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.37%.

In other H & R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $86,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,747.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

