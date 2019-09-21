Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of CUE stock opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Cue Biopharma has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $9.94.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 1,159.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 47,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cue Biopharma
Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.
Further Reading: Recession
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.