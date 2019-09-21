Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Shares of CUE stock opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Cue Biopharma has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $9.94.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 2,039.41% and a negative return on equity of 151.93%. The company had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 1,159.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 47,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

Further Reading: Recession

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.