CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Sells 763 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. decreased its holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 100.0% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $30,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 60.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 9,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $1,613,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kelly S. Mark sold 48,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total transaction of $8,316,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,958,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,392,724. 2.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSI traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $166.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,133. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $108.25 and a 12 month high of $182.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 105.22%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.38%.

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

