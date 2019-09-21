CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Sells 6,994 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lowered its position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,994 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,194,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 476,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,547,000 after purchasing an additional 25,703 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Hilton Hotels by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 703,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,801,000 after buying an additional 279,477 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Hilton Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,444,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hilton Hotels by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,839,000 after buying an additional 60,344 shares in the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Hotels stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,984,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.64. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $101.14.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 330.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Macquarie lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Hotels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.65.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

