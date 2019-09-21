CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Sells 17,505 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 22.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,505 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. accounts for about 0.8% of CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,302,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,215,000 after buying an additional 5,643,870 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 32.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,770,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897,469 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 225.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,407,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055,062 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 128.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,352,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 17.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,457,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $756,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

TSM stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $43.87. 7,202,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,809,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.40. The stock has a market cap of $233.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.22 and a 12-month high of $45.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $241 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSM. Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. CLSA upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

