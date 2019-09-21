CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 85.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,648 shares during the quarter. Alaska Air Group comprises approximately 0.6% of CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALK. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,942,000 after acquiring an additional 165,833 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth $255,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,430 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $157,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,535. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALK shares. Citigroup set a $66.00 price objective on Alaska Air Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie lowered Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Alaska Air Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.36.

Shares of ALK traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.00. The company had a trading volume of 794,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,843. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.86. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.39 and a 52-week high of $74.83.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.39%.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

