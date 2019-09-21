CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Has $1.10 Million Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 89.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,392,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,833,000 after buying an additional 1,744,262 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Mastercard by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,016,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,906,000 after buying an additional 1,691,911 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mastercard by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,943,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,576,000 after buying an additional 1,548,776 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 26,075.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,285,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,548,000 after buying an additional 1,280,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1,440.8% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 955,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $252,719,000 after buying an additional 893,346 shares during the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $270.09 per share, with a total value of $468,606.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,912.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,314 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.03, for a total value of $2,211,773.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,791,493.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,457 shares of company stock worth $40,747,113 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $292.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Argus increased their price objective on Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.09.

Mastercard stock traded down $4.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $271.17. 5,096,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,458,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.89 and a fifty-two week high of $293.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.89.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.34%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

