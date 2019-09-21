CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Buys 17,516 Shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 1,617.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,599 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 17,516 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 687 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 4,518.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 739 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dermot Halpin sold 3,409 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $137,144.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,252.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,851,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,989. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. Tripadvisor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The travel company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.46 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group raised Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.63.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

