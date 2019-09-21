Critical Survey: Yew Bio-Pharm Group (OTCMKTS:YEWB) & Two Rivers Water and Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV)

Yew Bio-Pharm Group (OTCMKTS:YEWB) and Two Rivers Water and Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Yew Bio-Pharm Group has a beta of -0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Two Rivers Water and Farming has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Yew Bio-Pharm Group and Two Rivers Water and Farming’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yew Bio-Pharm Group $37.60 million 0.12 -$1.32 million N/A N/A Two Rivers Water and Farming $70,000.00 298.26 $3.72 million N/A N/A

Two Rivers Water and Farming has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yew Bio-Pharm Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Two Rivers Water and Farming shares are held by institutional investors. 63.7% of Yew Bio-Pharm Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of Two Rivers Water and Farming shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Yew Bio-Pharm Group and Two Rivers Water and Farming, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yew Bio-Pharm Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Two Rivers Water and Farming 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Yew Bio-Pharm Group and Two Rivers Water and Farming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yew Bio-Pharm Group -2.90% -2.97% -2.35% Two Rivers Water and Farming N/A -66.04% -19.91%

Summary

Two Rivers Water and Farming beats Yew Bio-Pharm Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yew Bio-Pharm Group

Yew Bio-Pharm Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, grows and sells yew trees in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Raw Materials, Yew Trees, Handicrafts, and Others. The TCM Raw Materials segment engages in the production and sale of raw materials that are used in the manufacture of TCM. It offers yew raw materials, including branches and leaves of yew trees. The Yew Tree segment is involved in growing and selling yew seedlings and mature trees. It cultivates and sells yew seedlings and trees to state-owned enterprises and private businesses for reforestation in the provinces of Heilongjiang and Jilin; and sells potted yew trees to retail customers. The Handicrafts segment manufactures and sells furniture and handicrafts made of yew timber. The Others segment sells yew candles, pine needle extracts, complex taxus cuspidate extract, composite northeast yew extract, and yew essential oil soap. The company also sells wood ear mushroom. Yew Bio-Pharm Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in El Monte, California.

About Two Rivers Water and Farming

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company owns a portfolio of water rights in the Arkansas River Basin in southeastern Colorado. It operates through Greenhouse and Water segments. As of December 31, 2017, the company managed a total of 6,682 acres of land. It also develops and leases greenhouses to cannabis growers. The company was formerly known as Two Rivers Water Company and changed its name to Two Rivers Water & Farming Company in December 2012. Two Rivers Water & Farming Company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Aurora, Colorado.

