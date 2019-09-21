Critical Contrast: MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) vs. MMRGlobal (NYSE:MMRF)

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) and MMRGlobal (OTCMKTS:MMRF) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MAXIMUS and MMRGlobal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAXIMUS $2.39 billion 2.08 $220.75 million $3.40 22.95 MMRGlobal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MAXIMUS has higher revenue and earnings than MMRGlobal.

Profitability

This table compares MAXIMUS and MMRGlobal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAXIMUS 8.44% 20.72% 14.60% MMRGlobal N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

MAXIMUS pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. MMRGlobal does not pay a dividend. MAXIMUS pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.8% of MAXIMUS shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of MAXIMUS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.4% of MMRGlobal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MAXIMUS and MMRGlobal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MAXIMUS 0 2 0 0 2.00 MMRGlobal 0 0 0 0 N/A

MAXIMUS currently has a consensus target price of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.52%. Given MAXIMUS’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MAXIMUS is more favorable than MMRGlobal.

Volatility & Risk

MAXIMUS has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MMRGlobal has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MAXIMUS beats MMRGlobal on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc. provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews. This segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan enrollment counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and renewal; document and record management; payment processing and administration; and digital eHealth and wellbeing solutions. It also provides independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessment; occupational health clinical assessment; specialized consulting; and centralized multilingual customer contact centers and multichannel self-service options for enrollment. The company's U.S. Federal Services segment offers centralized citizen engagement centers and support services; document and record management; case management, citizen engagement, and consumer education; independent medical reviews and worker's compensation benefit appeals; and Medicare and Medicaid appeals, and program eligibility appeals. It also provides modernization of systems and information technology infrastructure; infrastructure operations and support services; software development, operations, and management services; and data analytics services. The company's Human Services segment offers national, state, provincial, and local human services agencies, as well as various BPS and related consulting services. It also provides management tools and professional consulting, program consulting, and tax credit and employer services. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About MMRGlobal

MMRGlobal, Inc., through its subsidiary, MyMedicalRecords, Inc., provides online personal health records (PHRs) and storage solutions for consumers, healthcare professionals, employers, insurance companies, financial institutions, retailers, professional organizations, and affinity groups in the United States. The company's solutions enable individuals and families to access their medical records and other documents, such as birth certificates, passports, insurance policies, and wills using Internet. It offers MyMedicalRecords, a secure Web-based PHR system, which transmits and stores documents, images, and voice mail messages in the system using various methods, such as fax, voice, and file upload. The company also provides MyESafeDepositBox, an online secure document storage system designed to provide online storage for medical records; MMRPro, an integrated scanning and web-based document management solution for healthcare professionals; and private-label PHR and MyEsafeDepositBox storage solutions. MMRGlobal, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

