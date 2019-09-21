Cranswick (LON:CWK) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,300

Cranswick (LON:CWK) had its target price boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,300 ($43.12) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CWK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Numis Securities reissued an add rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,050 ($39.85) target price on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Friday, September 6th. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,966 ($38.76).

CWK opened at GBX 3,094 ($40.43) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,719.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,691.26. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 22.94. Cranswick has a 1 year low of GBX 2,340 ($30.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,500 ($45.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.72.

In other Cranswick news, insider Jim Brisby sold 9,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,565 ($33.52), for a total value of £250,677.45 ($327,554.49).

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

