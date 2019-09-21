Craig Baker Sells 115,139 Shares of PTB Group Ltd. (ASX:PTB) Stock

PTB Group Ltd. (ASX:PTB) insider Craig Baker sold 115,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.71 ($0.50), for a total transaction of A$81,748.69 ($57,977.79).

Shares of ASX:PTB traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching A$0.73 ($0.52). The stock had a trading volume of 103,640 shares. PTB Group Ltd. has a one year low of A$0.52 ($0.37) and a one year high of A$0.83 ($0.59). The company has a market capitalization of $54.68 million and a P/E ratio of 12.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.69.

About PTB Group

PTB Group Limited engages in aviation business in Australia/PNG/New Zealand, the Pacific Islands, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Europe. It operates through four segments: PTB, PT USA, PT Leasing, and IAP. The company repairs, overhauls, sells, hires, rents, and leases Pratt & Whitney PT6A and Honeywell TPE331 turbine engines; maintains related engines under contract; and trades in aircraft, jet aircraft engines, airframes, and related parts.

