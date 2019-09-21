Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) Receives $26.55 Average Target Price from Analysts

Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.29.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Craft Brew Alliance from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup set a $10.00 price objective on Craft Brew Alliance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on Craft Brew Alliance to $73.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Craft Brew Alliance in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 157,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BREW traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.26. 135,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,421. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.93. Craft Brew Alliance has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $18.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Craft Brew Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Craft Brew Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Craft Brew Alliance will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Craft Brew Alliance

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

