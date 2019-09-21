Cowen Trims FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Target Price to $190.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $206.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stephens set a $210.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of FedEx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.56.

NYSE:FDX opened at $148.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.42. FedEx has a 12 month low of $147.82 and a 12 month high of $250.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.12). FedEx had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $718,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,661,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 369.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 43,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 34,052 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in FedEx by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 789 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in FedEx by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,040 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

