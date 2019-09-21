Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Holdings Lowered by Sylebra Capital Ltd

Sylebra Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,742,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 355,317 shares during the quarter. Coupa Software makes up 16.1% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $347,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Coupa Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coupa Software from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $9,081,006.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,352 shares in the company, valued at $32,223,677.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $38,069.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 288,414 shares of company stock valued at $40,114,981 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,155,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,121. Coupa Software Inc has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $156.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.73 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.05.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

