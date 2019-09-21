Cosmos Achieves Market Cap of $558.87 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Cosmos has a total market cap of $558.87 million and approximately $145.78 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $2.93 or 0.00029379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, GDAC, Coinone and BitForex. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Function X (FX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002729 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00147166 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000896 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,885.15 or 0.99220351 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002056 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Hotbit, BitForex and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

