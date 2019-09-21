Corning (NYSE:GLW) Downgraded to “Hold” at Cross Research

Cross Research lowered shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. S&P Equity Research lowered Corning from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Corning from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays started coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.67.

NYSE GLW opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. Corning has a one year low of $26.78 and a one year high of $36.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.78%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 44.94%.

In other Corning news, insider Clark S. Kinlin sold 9,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $270,095.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,905.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 6,470.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,849,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,390,000 after buying an additional 5,760,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,025,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,848 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,490,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $314,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,072 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,386,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $311,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,416 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 1,247.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,683,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,950 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

