Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Receives $63.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.88.

Several brokerages have commented on CSOD. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Cornerstone OnDemand stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,780. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.68 and a 200-day moving average of $55.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -239.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Cornerstone OnDemand has a one year low of $45.89 and a one year high of $62.66.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $141.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.83 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 5,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $308,745.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dean E. Carter sold 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $165,333.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,510 shares of company stock valued at $10,507,631 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSOD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter worth $30,918,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,308,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,728,000 after purchasing an additional 434,990 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1,509.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 442,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,652,000 after purchasing an additional 415,305 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,320,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,355,000 after purchasing an additional 407,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 929,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,824,000 after purchasing an additional 318,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

