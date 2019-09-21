Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Receives $63.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.88.
Several brokerages have commented on CSOD. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.
Cornerstone OnDemand stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,780. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.68 and a 200-day moving average of $55.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -239.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Cornerstone OnDemand has a one year low of $45.89 and a one year high of $62.66.
In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 5,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $308,745.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dean E. Carter sold 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $165,333.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,510 shares of company stock valued at $10,507,631 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSOD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter worth $30,918,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,308,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,728,000 after purchasing an additional 434,990 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1,509.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 442,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,652,000 after purchasing an additional 415,305 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,320,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,355,000 after purchasing an additional 407,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 929,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,824,000 after purchasing an additional 318,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.
Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.
