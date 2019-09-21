Contrasting Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) and Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) and Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.6% of Perion Network shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of Zscaler shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.4% of Zscaler shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Perion Network and Zscaler, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perion Network 0 0 1 0 3.00 Zscaler 2 8 5 1 2.31

Perion Network currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.03%. Zscaler has a consensus target price of $65.60, suggesting a potential upside of 27.50%. Given Perion Network’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Perion Network is more favorable than Zscaler.

Volatility & Risk

Perion Network has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zscaler has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Perion Network and Zscaler’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perion Network 4.55% 7.51% 4.35% Zscaler -9.46% -9.78% -5.27%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Perion Network and Zscaler’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perion Network $252.85 million 0.48 $8.12 million $0.31 15.00 Zscaler $302.84 million 21.35 -$28.66 million ($0.12) -428.75

Perion Network has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zscaler. Zscaler is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perion Network, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Perion Network beats Zscaler on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. It offers the following business solutions: Undertone, which connects brands to consumers using engaging creatives; Code Fuel, which enables developers to optimize search traffic and generate incremental revenue; MakeMeReach, an automated social management platform that help ad performance across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat; and Smilebox, a desktop and mobile applications. The company was founded by Ofer Adler and Yaron Adler in November 1999 and is headquartered Holon, Israel.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds. It serves customers in various industries, such as airlines and transportation, conglomerates, consumer goods and retail, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media and communications, public sector and education, technology, and telecommunications services. The company was formerly known as SafeChannel, Inc., and changed its name to Zscaler, Inc. in August 2008. Zscaler, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

