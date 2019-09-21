Contrasting Golden Bull (NASDAQ:DNJR) & Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Golden Bull (NASDAQ:DNJR) and Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Golden Bull and Mr. Cooper Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Bull 0 0 0 0 N/A Mr. Cooper Group 1 1 2 0 2.25

Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.47%. Given Mr. Cooper Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mr. Cooper Group is more favorable than Golden Bull.

Risk and Volatility

Golden Bull has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mr. Cooper Group has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Golden Bull and Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Bull $7.89 million 1.05 -$3.43 million N/A N/A Mr. Cooper Group $1.79 billion 0.57 $1.04 billion N/A N/A

Mr. Cooper Group has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Bull.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Bull and Mr. Cooper Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Bull N/A N/A N/A Mr. Cooper Group 38.88% 52.72% 5.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Golden Bull shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group beats Golden Bull on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Golden Bull Company Profile

Golden Bull Limited operates as an online finance marketplace company in the People's Republic of China. The company's online marketplace connects individual lenders with individual and small business borrowers for short-term loans. It also provides investment and financing consultancy, and technical services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights. The Originations segment originates, purchases, and sells mortgage loans. The Xome segment offers technology and data enhanced solutions to home buyers, home sellers, real estate professionals, and companies engaged in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. The company operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas.

