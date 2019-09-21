Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) Receives GBX 1,794.58 Average PT from Brokerages

Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,794.58 ($23.45).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Compass Group to a “sector performer” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,750 ($22.87) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,970 ($25.74) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,730 ($22.61) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Compass Group alerts:

In other news, insider Gary Green sold 142,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,019 ($26.38), for a total value of £2,870,614.20 ($3,750,965.90). Also, insider Anne-Francoise Nesmes bought 1,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,874 ($24.49) per share, for a total transaction of £24,849.24 ($32,469.93).

LON CPG traded down GBX 23 ($0.30) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,004 ($26.19). 5,842,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,910,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15. Compass Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,467.50 ($19.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,150 ($28.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,049.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,878.40.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.