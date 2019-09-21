Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €5.10 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.10 ($5.93) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.60 ($11.16) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Warburg Research set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.51 ($8.73).

ETR:CBK opened at €5.72 ($6.65) on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a one year low of €4.66 ($5.42) and a one year high of €9.66 ($11.23). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is €6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.92.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

