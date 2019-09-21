Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Brokerages expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to post earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00. Comerica posted earnings per share of $1.86 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year earnings of $7.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.72 to $8.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $8.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.07). Comerica had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Comerica’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Comerica to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comerica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.48.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.1% during the second quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 5,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.3% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.7% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.8% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

CMA stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,287,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,332. Comerica has a 52 week low of $58.54 and a 52 week high of $94.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

