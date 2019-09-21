ColossusXT Price Hits $0.0004 (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $4.67 million and approximately $763.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Novaexchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.33 or 0.00948766 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006495 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000593 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000044 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001570 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,530,645,815 coins and its circulating supply is 11,489,603,988 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Novaexchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

