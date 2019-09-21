Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James set a $85.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.33.

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $72.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.85. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $52.01 and a 12-month high of $80.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.59.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $745.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 200,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after acquiring an additional 82,578 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,042,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,999 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 24,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

