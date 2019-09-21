Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $1,355,445.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,066,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,148,054.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 8,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $633,694.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,848.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 569,298 shares of company stock worth $40,914,565. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.94. 78,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,811,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $76.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.98.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.87.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

