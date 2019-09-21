Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $6.68 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,644 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.50. 13,453,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,752,301. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average is $41.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $44.19.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.