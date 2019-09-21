Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $3.02 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 17,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 71,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,898,000 after acquiring an additional 26,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other news, VP Sebastien Page sold 4,418 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $472,946.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,879.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 19,064 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $2,259,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 467,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,424,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,773 shares of company stock worth $9,187,023. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $1.66 on Friday, hitting $114.34. 1,334,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,139. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $120.99.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.92.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.