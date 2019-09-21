Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 329 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,373 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25,321.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,922,872 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $192,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,308 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,626,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,255,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,140 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,812,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,174,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,149 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,448,289 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,573,438,000 after purchasing an additional 922,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,705,888 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $416,254,000 after purchasing an additional 661,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $293.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.61.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,879,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740,347. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $287.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.87 and its 200 day moving average is $242.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.54%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total value of $3,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,652,800.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $5,340,620. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

