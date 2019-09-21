Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 17,656 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,656 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $14,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,076. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.34. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $55.87 and a 12 month high of $72.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

