Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,491,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,779,000 after purchasing an additional 171,826 shares in the last quarter. Daily Journal Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 14,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,382,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,230,000 after purchasing an additional 310,818 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,207,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,070,000 after purchasing an additional 195,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,521,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,916,000 after purchasing an additional 387,833 shares in the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.44. The stock had a trading volume of 18,210,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,528,754. The company has a market capitalization of $88.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.14 and a 1-year high of $57.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.31.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.10%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on USB shares. Macquarie cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $565,016.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,754 shares in the company, valued at $10,692,203.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $520,897.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,547 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,231. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

