Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 329 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,110 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $13,336,145.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,662 shares of company stock valued at $13,947,341. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America set a $168.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.21.

Walt Disney stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,171,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,189,625. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $147.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

