Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,736 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1,738.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter.

UTF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.29. 154,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,937. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average of $25.28. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

