Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CCOI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cogent Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Cogent Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cogent Communications in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Cogent Communications from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Shares of CCOI opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.69. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $64.24. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.58.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $134.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 393.65%.

In other news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $60,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,626.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $39,339.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,430 shares in the company, valued at $258,180.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,080 shares of company stock worth $1,240,632. Company insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,488,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,764,000 after buying an additional 370,945 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $14,995,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 414.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,141,000 after buying an additional 191,946 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 701,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,060,000 after buying an additional 187,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,512,000 after buying an additional 145,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

