CLS (LON:CLI) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CLS (LON:CLI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CLI has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of CLS in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of CLS in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of LON:CLI opened at GBX 240 ($3.14) on Tuesday. CLS has a 52-week low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 257 ($3.36). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 235.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 233.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.75 million and a PE ratio of 7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.03%. CLS’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

In other CLS news, insider Andrew Kirkman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 228 ($2.98) per share, for a total transaction of £45,600 ($59,584.48). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 70,195 shares of company stock valued at $15,604,958.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests a hotel; and corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

