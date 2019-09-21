Citadel Advisors LLC Has $17.05 Million Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 213,534 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $17,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 66.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 236.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UDR during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 1,609.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,023,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,174. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $37.87 and a one year high of $49.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.3425 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

In other UDR news, CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $149,513.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,929.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $452,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,728,468.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UDR shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Capital One Financial raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.08.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.