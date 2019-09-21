Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 1,913,020 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 2,355.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,994,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,913,020 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $179,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $356,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,459,000 after buying an additional 26,452 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,230. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.50. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.95 and a 52-week high of $92.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.261 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

