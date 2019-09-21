Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chiasma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s TPE(R) technology develops oral peptides and other molecules. Its primary product candidate consists of oral octreotide which is in different clinical trial. Chiasma, Inc. is based in Newton, USA. “

Get Chiasma alerts:

CHMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Chiasma in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Chiasma in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Chiasma in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Chiasma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price target on Chiasma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMA opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.12. Chiasma has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Chiasma will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $63,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Minick acquired 9,818 shares of Chiasma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $50,955.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,531 shares in the company, valued at $324,535.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the 2nd quarter worth $923,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,996 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the 2nd quarter worth $560,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the 2nd quarter worth $17,758,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 101,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 60,026 shares in the last quarter. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chiasma (CHMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chiasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiasma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.